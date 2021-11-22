Pictures: New civic centre opens in Whitnash

Whitnash councillors have officially opened the brand new civic centre and library building in the town.

The building of the much-anticipated £2.5 million site is complete with only some minor residual works left to do.

The project, which is a significant upgrade on the old community centre hall which has served the town since the mid 1970s, is probably the largest major investment made in the town and has been several years in the making.

Along with the library, the centre includes a community café, a meeting /conference room and offices for Whitnash Town Council.

And the council has named the centre's multi-use sports hall after former town councillor and mayor Cllr Tony Heatth, who had played a big part in the project before he died in September.At the opening of the centre before cutting the ribbon, Cllr Adrian Barton the Whitnash mayor paid tribute to all those who had been involved in the project, especially Tony.

Cllr Barton also thanked the many organisations that had been involved in helping to make the project a reality, including Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, and developers Deeley.

He also paid tribute to the Whitnash Town Council office staff, who had been involved in the project from start to finish, and also to Cllr Judy Falp.

Cllr Falp also spoke at the opening and paid tribute to another former Whitnash councillor and mayor Bernard Kirton, who died last year.

Bernard was a formidable force in Whitnash over several decades and had fought to improve facilities in the town.He is honoured at the civic centre by having its new meeting/conference room named after him.

Cllr Falp and Bernard’s son, Mark, unveiled the plaque on the door to the room.

The new sports hall has two badminton courts for hire, but is also available to hire as a space for classes and groups, and for hosting shows, plays and gigs.

Several exercise groups have already signed up to hire the hall.

The meeting room will also be available for hire to the public and will be suitable for hosting meetings, team building, interviews or hot desking.

The room has a large screen to show presentations, and will have a high speed internet connection.

Independent cafe operator Blenz Café will be operating the centre's café.

For more information follow @blenzcafe on Instagram

As part of the project, the two football pitches and rugby pitch at Acre Close park have been reseeded and renovated to be used next year.

The skate ramp has also been moved and improved, along with the Whitnash wheel of fitness outdoor exercise equipment.

The town council is also working to secure a grant to reinstate the measured mile at Washbourne Fields in the near future.

1. New Whitnash Civic Centre opening The entrance to the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library. Photo: Steve Harriss of SH Photography Photo Sales

2. New Whitnash Civic Centre Opening Whitnash mayor Cllr Adrian Barton opens the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library. Photo: Steve Harriss of SH Photography Photo Sales

3. New Whitnash Civic Centre Opening Whitnash mayor Cllr Adrian Barton unveils the plaque for the opening of the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library. Photo: Steve Harriss of SH Photography Photo Sales

4. New Whitnash Civic Centre Opening Whitnash mayor Cllr Adrian Barton and Cllr Judy Falp paid tribute to former town councillors Tony Heath and Bernard Kirton respectively at the opening of the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library. Photo: Steve Harriss of SH Photography Photo Sales