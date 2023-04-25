Pictures of royal visits to Warwick and Leamington on display to mark the Coronation week

Researchers from Unlocking Warwick have put the exhibition together

To mark the week of the Coronation archive pictures of royal visits to Warwick and Leamington will be on display in Warwick.

There will be more than 20 pictures in the exhibition at the Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street, which have selected by Unlocking Warwick researchers from the public archives of the County Record Office and the picture libraries local newspapers.

The Prince of Wales and other notables riding past the Leycester Hospital, Warwick in 1900. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire County Record Office.

Researcher Christine Shaw said: “There are some great old photos.

"One from 1900 shows the Prince of Wales, a close friend of the Countess of Warwick, and later to be King Edward VII, riding past the Lord Leycester Hospital with ‘other notables’.

“From the 1920s there are pictures of visits by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of York, who became King George VI after the abdication of his brother, and from later years we see Princess Diana at Warwick Castle and the Queen opening the Royal Priors in Leamington.”

Visitor Information Centre Supervisor, Alice Priestly, said: “It has been wonderful looking back at so many photos of royal visits to Warwick and the surrounding area.

H.R.H Edward, Prince of Wales, walking along Warwick High Street, on his visit on 14th June 1923. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire County Record Office.

"We are proud to have them on display for all to look at and enjoy whilst we celebrate the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla.

"Many thanks to Gina Tipton and Christine Shaw for selecting such a fascinating display”.

The exhibition will be open from May 1 until the end of the bank holiday on May 8, apart from the Coronation day on Saturday May 6, when the Visitor Centre will be closed.