Pioneering doctor commemorated with blue plaque at childhood home in Warwick

A doctor from Warwick, who played a pioneering role in the treatment of childhood rheumatoid arthritis in the NHS, has been commemorated with a Blue Plaque at her childhood home.

Barbara Ansell, was born at 5 Neville Court, Jury Street, in Warwick in 1923 and educated at King’s High School in the 1930s and early 1940s.

On passing the London High Certificate from King’s High in 1941, with a distinction in biology, she was awarded a Queen’s Scholarship at Birmingham University to read medicine.

Barbara did her postgraduate training at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School in Hammersmith.

Watwick Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner with the newly unveiled Plaque and the two owners of 5 Neville Court Mr and Mrs Peel. Picture supplied.

In 1951 she was appointed registrar to Professor Eric Bywaters at the Canadian Red Cross Memorial Hospital, Taplow, Buckinghamshire, where she conducted research on heart disease in rheumatic fever.

She pioneered a team system of professionals including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nurses, teachers, social workers, ophthalmologists, orthopaedic surgeons, dentists, and podiatrists to treat and manage her patients holistically.

Dr Ansell’s career was filled with firsts for a woman.

She became a member of the Royal College of Physicians in 1951 where her pioneering work led to the establishment of specialist medical centres worldwide, of which there were 30 in the UK alone at the time of her death.

In 1962, she was appointed consultant clinical physician in rheumatology at Taplow and became a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in 1967.

She was subsequently appointed head of the Division of Rheumatology at the Clinical Research Centre at Northwick Park Hospital in 1976 and was then awarded a scholarship to study in Chicago at the Research and Education Hospital as a research fellow.

Barbara was appointed a CBE in 1982, and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1985 before her retirement three years later.

Dr Ansell died in 2001 at the age of 78.

Warwick Town Council was very pleased to support the nomination of Dr Ansell for a Blue Plaque, which was made by Polly Beidas, Development & Landor Administrator at King’s High School and member of the Warwick Blue Plaque Group.

The Plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, and Dr Ansell’s cousin, Judith Munro.

Also in attendance were other friends and family of Dr Ansell, the property owners, staff from King’s High School, neighbours and town councillors.

The Mayor said: “I was very happy to unveil this Plaque for Dr Barbara Ansell who was a remarkable trailblazer in her field and made a huge difference to the lives of hundreds of children over decades.

"It is also very positive to unveil the first Blue Plaque to a woman in Warwick – it is hoped there will be many more to come.”