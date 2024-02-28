Places available for behind the scenes access to Leamington theatre through BBC festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Places are available for two events which give behind the scenes access to The Loft Theatre in Leamington through a BBC festival.

Along with other cultural organisations in the town, including SAE Institute, The Fold, Motionhouse, Heartbreak Productions, and the Royal Spa Centre, The Loft is giving people an opportunity to see a potential career path in the arts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are ten places available for the two Loft Theatre events, which are bookable in advance via the BBC Bring The Drama Festival website or Eventbrite.

The Loft Theatre in Leamington. Credit: Richard Smith Photography

These events are a gateway for drama enthusiasts, aspiring actors, and anyone curious about the process of creating theatrical magic. Igniting a love for drama and providing a unique opportunity to witness the magic of storytelling come to life.

The Technical Tour on Friday March 8 from 6.30pm to 7.30 pm will provide chance to explore the intricate details that bring a play to life.

From lighting, video, projection and sound, the Loft’s Head of Lighting and Head of Sound will guide them through each step of the production process and immerse them in the captivating atmosphere of the Loft Theatre as they get the opportunity to take part in the technical skills of making theatre.

To book a place visit https://shorturl.at/anCOV

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Page to Stage on Saturday March 9 from 2pm to 3pm will be give people the opportunity to explore the journey of bringing captivating stories from the page to the stage.

The Loft’s professional production manager and artistic director Sue Moore will share their insights into what it takes to transform a script into a mesmerising live performance.

To book a place visit https://shorturl.at/begkp

The Loft Theatre said: “Whether you're an avid theatregoer or someone looking to explore the possibilities for a career in making theatre, BBC Bring the Drama: The Loft Theatre - Technical Tour and ‘From Page to Stage’, will be an amazing opportunity to look behind the theatre curtain.