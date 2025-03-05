Plan to turn former Warwick pub into a home is recommended for approval - despite over 200 objections

Plans to turn a former pub in Warwick into a home have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If given the go ahead by councillors, the former Grade II Listed Punch Bowl pub in The Butts would be converted to an eight-bed home and the 20th century additions to the site would be removed.

These plans were submitted at the end of 2023 – which was more than 18 months after the last heavily-opposed plans were withdrawn and thrown out by councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Punch Bowl pub in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Initially the currently plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee in October 2024, but the application was withdrawn.

The reason given in the update report by the council said: “These applications have been withdrawn from the agenda to enable further consideration of the proposed noise attenuation measures.”

More than 220 objections have been submitted against the plans by members of the public and by Warwick Town Council.

Many of the objecting comments said that they valued the site in the community as an asset because of its heritage and as a venue in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people also wanted to see the building brought back into use as a pub.

Responding to the newest plans, Warwick Town Council said it maintained its previous objections.

It said: “The minor modifications proposed for amendment do not impact our objections already raised.” The council also raised concerns about the increased traffic and congestion and the poor air quality for future residents from circulating traffic in the area.

Despite the many objections, the planning officers at Warwick District Council have recommended the plans get the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their reasons it said: “The proposal will introduce benefits in the form of the creation of a new dwelling in a sustainable location.

“When considering the scheme as a whole within the titled balance, officers consider that the proposal will represent a sustainable form of development and no adverse impacts will significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits associated with the proposal.

"The development is considered to represent a sustainable form of development and it is recommended that planning permission be granted.”

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council on March 11, where councillors will either approve or reject the plans.