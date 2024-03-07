Planning approval granted for design of green HS2 tunnel near Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permissions has been granted for the design of a ‘green’ tunnel for HS2 near Kenilworth.

The high-speed rail company has said that the tunnel at Burton Green “responds to community feedback, focusing on bigger and better green spaces around the railway” following public engagement events in 2019 and 2022.

he plans for the southern end of the structure have already been approved by Warwickshire District Council, where the railway will travel in a 400-metre green tunnel, which means the railway will be hidden, and the roof will be covered with landscape planting and new footpaths to sensitively integrate the railway into the surrounding landscape and enhance local biodiversity.

The green tunnel in Burton Green was designed by the Mott MacDonald SYSTRA Design Joint Venture working for HS2’s main works contractor for the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), who are constructing 90km of HS2 between Long Itchington in Warwickshire to the centre of Birmingham and on to Staffordshire. CGI image provided by HS2.

Solihull Council’s approval of the northern section of the structure, where the railway exits the tunnel north portal in a 1.4 kilometre cutting with retained walls, completes the planning approvals for this stretch of HS2.

A key feature for this area is the realignment of the Kenilworth Greenway, which provides a link from Balsall Common to Kenilworth via Burton Green for walkers, cyclists and horse-riders.

The new Greenway will cross under Cromwell Lane and then cross the roof of the green tunnel and run alongside the railway cutting, with noise barriers further minimising impacts on the local community.

Large-scale planting of native trees and shrubs will provide biodiverse habitats for wildlife, shield the Greenway visibly from the new railway, and re-establish vegetated connections to Black Waste Wood and Little Poors Wood which are both areas of ancient woodland.

Alan Payne, HS2’s senior project manager, said: “We’re delighted to receive Schedule 17 planning consent for the northern section of the green tunnel from Solihull Council. We’re committed to maximising green space around the new high speed railway, and have worked with residents and authorities to ensure our tunnel design conserves, enhances and transforms the landscape in this area.