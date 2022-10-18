Following complaints from residents, councillors, members of the Town Council and the local MP, Warwick District Council has used its powers to impose an ‘Article 4 direction’ on land known as Castle Pavilion in Kenilworth.

An ‘article direction’ has been placed on land in Kenilworth meaning planning permission will now have to be gained for events to go ahead there.

Following complaints from residents, councillors, members of the Town Council and the local MP, Warwick District Council has used its powers to impose an ‘Article 4 direction’ on land known as Castle Pavilion, off Castle Road.

The effect of that direction is to ensure that events taking place there now require the grant of planning permission by the council.

Advertisement

Previously, events could take place on the land under national ‘permitted development rights’, which prevent the Council from being able to assess issues such as noise, traffic, and environmental impacts.

At its meeting on September 29, the council’s Cabinet resolved to impose an immediate Article 4 Direction on the land, which has now come into effect for up to six months.

At the same time, a period of consultation is being undertaken to determine whether the Direction should be confirmed beyond the initial period.

The effect of the Direction is that any events that could previously take place under permitted development rights, now require planning permission, enabling the council to scrutinise the proposals as part of a planning application.

Advertisement

Cllr John Cooke, portfolio holder for place, said: “The council has taken this important and necessary step following a number of complaints and letters received from local residents.

“This is a sensitive site within the Green Belt which is also close to residential properties and it is therefore important to ensure that any proposals for future events are fully assessed as part of a planning application, in order to protect the Green Belt and the amenities of nearby residents.”

The Article 4 direction can be viewed at https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/Article4CastlePavilion

Anyone wishing to comment on it can submit their views in writing to:

Advertisement

Planning Enforcement Team, Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ; or email [email protected] by 5pm on November 28.