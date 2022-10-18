Leamington park gets public information board as part of ongoing improvements

Mayor Nick Wilkins cuts the ribbon to celebrate the installation of the public noticeboard in Christchurch Gardens. Friends of Christchurch Gardens members Jenny and Paul Dickins attended along with Chair Alison Chantrey. Photo credit: David Chantrey.

A Leamington town centre park has had a new public information board added to it as part of ongoing improvements.

The noticeboard was officially unveiled at Christchurch Gardens, known to many as Top Park, by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins last week.

Conceived by the Friends of Christchurch Gardens, the board was funded by a generous grant awarded by Leamington Town Council.

Warwick District Council topped up the shortfall and arranged installation in its prominent position on the southern perimeter of the tennis courts.

The initial display in the glass-fronted board highlights the activities of the Friends thus far and explains their affiliation to The Leamington Society.

It also gives a brief history of The Gardens.

In future it will be used to publicise community events and activities such as tennis open days, basketball events and litter picks.

The Friends group, which has existed in its current form since 2018 when the threat of a car park loomed over the free-to-use tennis and basketball courts, has facilitated a number of improvements to the park.

Designated Green Space has been secured, courts have been resurfaced and the third red telephone box has been converted to a mini art gallery called Art Box for exhibitions by local schools and community organisations.

Friends chair Alison Chantrey said, “Ambitious plans for further enhancements to Christchurch Gardens are in progress.

"We look forward to sharing our ideas with the community in the near future.”

