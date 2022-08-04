Planning to cycle to the Commonwealth Games Road Races in Warwick? Here's where you can leave your bike

Warwick will be hosting the Commonwealth Games Road Races this weekend.

On Sunday (August 7) top athletes will take to their bikes for a men’s and a women’s race, which goes in and around the town on a 16km route.

There will be a number of road closures and parking changes before, during and after the races.

Spectators are being encouraged to use public transport or active travel, such as cycling, to get to and from Warwick during the road race this weekend. Graphic supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Because of this, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging spectators to use public transport or active travel, such as cycling, to access Warwick wherever possible.

The Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) have a number of secure cycle parking facilities being installed around the town ahead of the event on Sunday.

The secure cycle parking facilities available across the region to everyone (not just spectators) and include:

~ Free, staffed, secure cycle parking facilities at every venue open during operational hours

~ Additional sites, providing unattended toast racks available for use 24 hours a day

~ Existing public cycle parking

Visitors and residents looking to come along to spectate – ticketed or otherwise – at the road races on Sunday can use the following locations to store their bikes:

~ Warwick National Cycle Route 41 – St Nicholas Park (Emscote Road entrance) 05.30am to 6pm – staffed secure compound

~ St John's House Museum from 7.30am to 6pm – there will be toast racks

~ Warwick Westgate Car Park from 7.30am to 6pm – staffed secure compound

~ Warwick Hampton Road Car Park from 7.30am to 6pm – staffed secure compound

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “Sunday promises to be a spectacular day of road cycle racing through the historic streets of Warwick in front of an audience of many thousands of spectators.

“In keeping with the spirit and aspirations of these Games, I hope to see many of our visitors over the weekend choosing to ditch the cars and use active travel alternatives such as walking or cycling as together we strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”