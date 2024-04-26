Plans approved for 67 homes in Warwick despite the concerns about noise and air pollution raised in objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved for 67 homes to be built in Warwick despite the concerns about noise and air pollution raised in the objections.

Taylor Wimpey’s application for the new homes on land off Goggbridge Lane went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on April 18.

The site which is set to be turned into the Tournament Fields housing development in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The developer previously submitted plans for the same site for 69 homes but these were thrown out by councillors in March 2023.

Due to the location of the site – between Goggbridge Lane and the A46 – there were concerns about the air quality and noise pollution, including future residents having to keep windows closed to shut out the noise.

At the meeting, the developers told the committee the previous concerns had been addressed with plans to alleviate the noise from the A46.

These plans included amending the site layout, having triple-glazing and ventilation systems but the windows would still be able to be opened by the residents.

Despite this there were still several objections to the plans, including from Warwick Town Council, which said that it “maintains its objection from the previous application on the ground of overdevelopment of the site.”

The town council also objected due to concerns about noise and air quality saying the mitigation measures “are not sufficient to overcome this”.

There were also objections from the public who cited concerns with the impact of construction, air quality and noise pollution, parking problems, impact on wildlife and the impact on the local infrastructure.