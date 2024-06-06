Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a major refurbishment at historic Warwick pub have been given the go ahead.

In March, a planning application was put forward for work to be done at Grade II listed Saxon Mill pub off Coventry Road.

In the documents it said “the proposed works seek to ensure the public house will continue to be a vibrant destination, assisting in helping to retain and attract new patrons”.

The Saxon Mill pub. Photo by Google Streetview

The refurbishment plan for the pub included both inside and outside work.

The outside plans included: redecorating the outside, gravelling the carpark and relining it to have 60 spaces and five accessible spaces, new iron works and work in the front garden.

On the inside plans included: cleaning, a new bar area, redecorating and refurbishing the toilets and adding a new stud wall to section off the kitchen from the dining area.

In the application documents it add that "the rationale for development is to upgrade the building to meet present day needs and commercial expectations, allowing the continued success and viable operation of the pub and heritage asset.

"Ongoing investment and maintenance are essential for the long-term protection and use of the building.

"The proposed works are sensitive to the host building and are considered to have a negligible impact on the wider surrounding area, thus conserving the Listed Building and its setting.”

The plans were granted permission by Warwick District Council through a delegated decision this week.