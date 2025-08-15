Plans approved to turn Grade II Listed Warwick offices back into homes

Plans to turn Grade II Listed offices in Warwick town centre back into homes have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application for 34-36 High Street, which was submitted in June by Signature Quality Refurbished Homes Ltd, will now see the building converted back into two homes.

Most of the alterations to the site will be internal but for number 36, the existing rear extension which was built in the 1960s and currently used as a kitchenette and toilet, will be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to turn a current office site at 34-36 High Street in Warwick back into two homes have been given the go ahead. Photo by Google Streetview.

A new extension will be built in its place and would feature another kitchen area.

In reference to the extension, the plans said: “This has been proposed as the existing ground floor extension currently comprises small rooms, level changes, and a convoluted layout that was not conducive with residential use.”

Both homes will also be set across three levels and have four bedrooms and there will be very few alterations to the front of the building – with the exception of removing current signs.

The plans were approved via a delegated decision by Warwick District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the decision it said: “The proposals would not have a detrimental impact on the Listed Building and the surrounding Conservation Area.

"The proposal is in accordance with the aforementioned policies and it is therefore recommended for approval.”

In the planning documents it adds: “It is felt that these sympathetic alterations will provide future occupiers with a characterful home that respects the heritage and history of the dwellings, whilst providing layouts that are conducive with modern living arrangements.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0818/LB