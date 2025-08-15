Fast food chain Five Guys applies for alcohol licence at Leamington Shopping Park site
The fast food restaurant, which will also be a drive-thru, is located next to the new KFC unit which opened in July.
The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light to go ahead in June 2023 and the work has been taking place since then.
If the licence is approved it would allow Five Guys to serve alcohol for people to drink both on and off its site from 10am to 2am every day.
Five Guys also applied to be able to provide ‘late night refreshment’ Monday to Sunday from 11pm to 2am.
Under the licence application, the company also also looking to install CCTV.
The ‘normal’ opening hours for the site would also be Monday to Sunday from 7am to 2.30am.
Over the last few months, The Courier and Weekly News have approached Five Guys for comments on the progress of the restaurant and it’s proposed opening date.
Although no comment has been made, the company now has a Leamington location listed on it’s website, where it says: “Keep your eyes peeled for the official opening date, we look forward to welcoming you soon.”
Residents are able to make comments on the application up until September 2.
Comments can be made in writing to: Warwick District Council, Licensing Team, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington, CV32 5HZ or via email to: [email protected]
To view the licence go to: https://estates7.warwickdc.gov.uk/LicensingPortal/Forms/Licence.aspx?id=044109&type=LPA&typeDesc=Premise%20Licence%20Application
The licence can also be viewed on the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/alcohol-and-licensing/689e7b169ec740a02d998c67