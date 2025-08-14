The new paddling pool at Victoria Park. Credit: Warwick District Council

The new paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington will be closed for the rest of the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council, which manages the park and paddling pool, announced yesterday (Wednesday August 13) that the new paddling pool, would be closed today due to technical issues.

The council has now issued an update to say: “It is with much sadness that Warwick District Council has made the difficult decision to close the paddling pool at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa with immediate effect.

"This is due to a range of technical issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Currently we don’t expect the pool to reopen for the rest of the school summer holidays.

“The Council understands the disappointment that this will cause especially given the fine weather and is working hard with the contractors to fix the issues.”

The pool was opened on July 26, as “a much-needed upgrade” to the previous paddling pool at the park

Updates will be provided on the council’s website warwickdc.gov.uk/paddlingpools