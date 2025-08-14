Update: Leamington park's new paddling pool will be closed for the rest of summer holidays
Warwick District Council, which manages the park and paddling pool, announced yesterday (Wednesday August 13) that the new paddling pool, would be closed today due to technical issues.
The council has now issued an update to say: “It is with much sadness that Warwick District Council has made the difficult decision to close the paddling pool at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa with immediate effect.
"This is due to a range of technical issues.
“Currently we don’t expect the pool to reopen for the rest of the school summer holidays.
“The Council understands the disappointment that this will cause especially given the fine weather and is working hard with the contractors to fix the issues.”
The pool was opened on July 26, as “a much-needed upgrade” to the previous paddling pool at the park
Updates will be provided on the council’s website warwickdc.gov.uk/paddlingpools