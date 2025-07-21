Leamington Shopping Park's new KFC site quietly opens to the public

The new branch of KFC at Leamington Shopping Park has now opened.

The new fast food restaurant has opened on part of the site where the former Frankie and Benny’s was located.

Burger chain Five Guys occupies the other half of the site but are still yet to open.

The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light in June 2023 and work on site has been taking place since.

KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016.

In June when previously asked about an opening date, a spokesperson from KFC told The Courier and Weekly News that there was no set date yet but a time frame of mid summer was expected.

However as of Monday July 21, the new KFC has opened to the public – be that quietly and without any official announcement from the company.

KFC have been contacted for a statement.