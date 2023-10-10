Plans being made for new floral displays across parks in the Warwick district
Plans are being made for new floral displays across parks in the Warwick district.
The Warwick District Council’s green spaces team will be trialling a new scheme which involves planting bulbs to replace spring bedding flowers such as pansies and polyanthus, to create a cycle of crocus, daffodils, tulips and hyacinths in the early months of the year.
Once these have flowered the bulbs will be removed and recycled or given away to make way for summer bedding plants from May onwards.
Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Due to changing weather and disease our spring bedding plants have not performed as well as we would have liked in recent years and there is also a lot of wastage.
"We have therefore opted just to plant bulbs this year which are great for pollinating insects particularly during the early spring.”