Plans being made for new floral displays across parks in the Warwick district

The planting will be part of a new scheme.

Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team is already making plans for the floral displays that will appear in our parks next spring. Photo supplied

Plans are being made for new floral displays across parks in the Warwick district.

The Warwick District Council’s green spaces team will be trialling a new scheme which involves planting bulbs to replace spring bedding flowers such as pansies and polyanthus, to create a cycle of crocus, daffodils, tulips and hyacinths in the early months of the year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once these have flowered the bulbs will be removed and recycled or given away to make way for summer bedding plants from May onwards.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Due to changing weather and disease our spring bedding plants have not performed as well as we would have liked in recent years and there is also a lot of wastage.

"We have therefore opted just to plant bulbs this year which are great for pollinating insects particularly during the early spring.”