Plans for 'holiday igloos' in village near Kenilworth - council's decison due this week

There have been many comments for and against the plans.

Plans for holiday igloos in a village near Kenilworth are due to be heard by Warwick District Council this week.

The plans, which are partly retrospective, are for a change of use of land off Hob Lane in Burton Green for two holiday igloos can and a parking area.

According to the planning documents, access to the site is via private driveway which is used by several other properties – including the concerted water tower which is also a holiday let.

The site is also included in the green belt area and currently it has a hard surface tennis court enclosed with a chain link fence, which are proposed to be removed to provide a wildflower meadow.

Two planning applications had previously been submitted for holiday accommodation on the site over the last few years – one was withdrawn and the other was refused.

Around 40 comments of support were submitted on the planning portal, which were noted on council documents that they had all came from outside of the district.

Around 28 objections were also given against the plans – including from Warwickshire County Council’s Landscape team and the Ecology team and from Burton Green Parish Council, which objected due to an ‘inappropriate development in the green belt and that it is outside the Growth Village Envelope’.

This new application has been recommended for refusal by planning officers for several reasons including the impact on the green belt and the harm to the openness of the area.