Plans that would see a new 75-bed care home built in Hatton have been recommended for approval.

If given the go-ahead by councillors, the new three-storey facility would be located on Birmingham Road.

This is the second time the plans have come forward, with a previous application put forward by the same developer Belmont in 2020.

Those plans were rejected by councillors in 2022 and despite starting the appeal process, Belmont withdrew the appeal in 2023.

If the application gets approved, the care home would be built in a 't' shape and include amenities such as a treatment room and a hair salon.

Also included is a new footpath linking the canal towpath from the footpath on Birmingham Road.

There are 18 objections to the plans – including ones from both Hatton and Budbrooke Parish Councils.

In their objections, the councils said the care home would be ‘out of place’ and ‘detrimental to the character and ambience of this part of the canal conservation area.”

There were also concerns about the size and scale of the project.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (August 13), and despite the objections planners recommended the plans get the green light.

They said: “The applicants have provided significantly improved supporting information since the refusal of the scheme under W/20/1251 and Officers are now satisfied that the development is acceptable.

"Whilst identified as inappropriate development within the Green Belt, Officers are satisfied that the applicants have provided sufficient justification to demonstrate very special circumstances.

“In addition, these circumstances also amount to public benefits that outweigh the harm to heritage assets.”