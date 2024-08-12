Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The streets of Warwick are set to come alive with the roar of engines and the gleam of polished chrome as the Warwick Classic Car Show returns this weekend.

One of Warwick’s most popular events, originally known as RetroWarwick, it began as a modest gathering of vintage vehicle enthusiasts led by Matt Phillips, and today – celebrating its 13th year – it has grown into a staple of the community.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, August 18, is organised and hosted by Warwick Court Leet and runs from 8am to 5pm.

This year's show has been supported and backed by Warwick Town Council, Aston Martin, and Underwood Wines.

With more than 140 classic pre-1990 cars, kit cars, hot rods, vans, and even the occasional low-rider, the event promises something for everyone – car fans and their families.

Richard Eddy, Warwick Court Leet’s spokesperson, said: “The Warwick Classic Car Show is more than just an exhibition of beautiful vehicles; it’s a celebration of Warwick’s vibrant community spirit.

"We welcome everyone – classic car owners and admirers to celebrate the timeless elegance of vintage vehicles in the heart of Warwick.

"Residents and visitors are invited to explore the town’s amazing pubs, shops, and cafes while enjoying the spectacle of automotive history on display.

"Additionally, on-site market traders will offer an array of culinary delights.”

As well as the cars and surrounding pubs, cafes and restaurants in Market Place, show will feature street food from Monsoon Estates Coffee, Annie’s Antics Ice Cream and Posh Potatoes.

Simon Garwood of Warwick Court Leet and organizer of the Classic Car Show said: “The Warwick Classic Car Show is a free event for both vehicle owners and the public, embodying the spirit of community and passion for classic cars.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the drivers and enthusiasts who make this event possible, and especially to Warwick Town Council and our corporate sponsors, Aston Martin and Underwood Wines.

"To ensure a safe and enjoyable day for everyone, we kindly ask everyone to adhere to the marshal’s instructions – other than that, we trust everyone will enjoy a classic spectacle in Warwick.”