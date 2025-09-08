Plans for new flats in Warwick - without any car parking for residents - are recommended for approval

Plans that would see five new flats built in Warwick have been recommended for approval.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday September 9.

The application site is on the corner of Cross Street and Priory Road and it is currently used for selling second-hand cars, parking and a sign printing business.

If given the go ahead, the existing building would be demolished and the site would see a two-storey building and a three-storey building built.

Across the two buildings there would be a total of five flats – made up of three two-bed flats and two one-bed flats.

However, the application has also been submitted without any form of parking for future residents, with the development getting rid of all eight parking spaces currently on site.

The application states there would be space for five bikes in the designated bike storage area.

Reasons given for not providing any parking on site include current access to public transport links and potential dangers of adding cars to a narrow street.

The also applicant said the redevelopment of the site would “provide much-needed housing” and that it would improve the look of the area.

Around 16 objections have been lodged against the plans with concerns being raised about the lack of parking in an area where there is already parking problems and the impact of the development on neighbouring properties.

Warwick Town Council also raised concerns about whether the proposed cycle parking and the bin store were large enough for the development.

Despite the concerns raised, officers at Warwick District Council have recommended the plans be approved.

In the recommendation it said: "The principle of development is considered acceptable having regard to both the ‘loss’ of the existing use operating from the site, as well as the provision of new residential development in this highly sustainable town centre location within the urban area of Warwick.

“Insofar as access, layout and scale is concerned, the development is considered by officers to be acceptable having regard to the visual amenities of the area and wider street scene.

It added: “There are no highway safety concerns arising from the development and any potential issues related to parking amenity can be dealt with through the submitted Unilateral Undertaking, the content of which would need to be verified and signed before any outline approval is forthcoming.”

To view the plans search W/25/0511 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal