Plans for new Lidl between Leamington and Warwick facing questions over access for cyclists and 'loss of employment' land

Questions have been raised over plans for a new Lidl supermarket between Leamington and Warwick in regards to access to the site for cyclists.

Earlier this year, Lidl submitted plans to Warwick District Council that would see a new unit built on the current Europe House site in Heathcote Lane.

To accompany this Lidl has submitted an application earlier in October for ‘prior approval’ to demolish the existing building and complete work to remove asbestos from the site.

The vehicle access for the new Lidl from Heathcote Lane. Photo by Lidl

In the main application, the supermarket said it would provide up to 40 jobs and include a car park with around 130 spaces on the 2.12 acre site.

Planned opening times if given the go ahead would be from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and then from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

In the planning documents, the only vehicle access to the site would be from Heathcote Lane and a pedestrian access from Europa Way.

In the transport statement it said: “The proposed development will provide a site layout designed in accordance with current best practice to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, with direct pedestrian access being provided off Haworth Lane and Queensway, where steps and a ramp will be provided.

The proposed new Lidl. Photo by Lidl

"The existing footpath just to the north of the site will be resurfaced.

“The Lidl store proposes a total of 130 spaces are to be provided on site, including six disabled, nine parent & child bays and two electric charging bays. 20 short stay cycle spaces will be provided via 10 Sheffield cycle stand.

"There will be one or two service vehicles per day which will access the loading bay from the car park entrance.”

However, some concerns and objections have been raised about the access to the site for cyclists.

How the proposed site would look from the nearby roundabout. Photo by Lidl

One such objection came from Warwick Town Council. It said: "Pedestrian and cycle access is via Europa Way which is a very busy vehicular route.

"The exit on to Heathcote Lane has three lanes to cross on either foot or with a bicycle and no pedestrian crossing on Heathcote Lane.”

The council’s objection also raised concerns about one vehicle access point and that the scheme doesn’t supply the minimum disabled and EV charging spaces.

The Leamington Society were also concerned about cyclists.

With the objection stating said: "While we welcome the new Lidl store, we urge the Local Planning Authority to require revised plans that provide safe, direct, and inclusive cycle access.”

The Society also raised concerns about mature trees being removed.

A resident also objected in support of the Leamington Society’s comments.

The Heart of England Cooperative Society, also known as The Coop, also submitted an objection – but this was due to concerns about the loss of employment land.

“The Coop’s objections principally relate to the loss of an existing employment site which we consider is fully capable of being reused for an alternative employment use.

"We do not agree that it is redundant, nor incapable of being reused for employment use and that its loss would not have an adverse impact on the overall supply of employment land within the district.”

To view or comment on the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0728.