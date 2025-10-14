Plans moving ahead for new Lidl store between Warwick and Leamington - although asbestos concerns remain

Europa House which could be demolished to make way for a Lidl. Photo by Google Streetview

Plans for a new Lidl store between Leamington and Warwick are starting to move ahead.

Earlier this year, the supermarket chain submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion application to Warwick District Council.

This was determine if a EIA was needed for the development of the new Lidl at Europa House in Heathcote Lane.

In May, Warwick District Council said an EIA screening was not needed for the new supermarket.

Now a few months on, Lidl has submitted an application for ‘prior approval’ to demolish the existing building. Work would also need to take place to remove asbestos from the site.

However, the Environmental Protection team at Warwick District Council have raised some concerns about the removal of the asbestos.

In the latest letter submitted from the team to Warwick District Council regarding the application, it said: “As the Geo-Environmental Investigation Report produced for W/25/0728 confirms that there are Asbestos Containing Materials (ACM) present within the soil which could be present within the made ground across the entirety of the site, we are still concerned that the removal of the building slabs and foundations could expose ACM, allowing airborne transmission.

"As there appears to be no reference to how ACM present within the soil will be managed during demolition and the period between demolition and construction of the new building on site, we require this to be provided within a soil management plan for us to review prior to approval being given.

"This plan should outline how the soil will be dealt with when the slab layer and foundations are removed/ broken and also following this when the site is empty prior to construction works commencing.”

The supermarket chain is still yet to submit a full planning application.

However, the plans show that Lidl would look to create a 125-space car park with the supermarket set to open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Currently, there are Lidl supermarkets in Myton Road in Leamington and Emscote Road in Warwick.

To view the application, go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/25/1289