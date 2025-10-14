More new homes on the horizon for the outskirts of Leamington as new plans are put forward

Plans to build even more homes on the outskirts of Leamington have been put forward.

Sharba Homes is looking to built up to 160 homes off Oakley Wood Road in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

The site is also adjacent to the expanding areas of the Oakley Grove development.

The proposed development plan. Photo by Sharba Homes

The application has been submitted just weeks after fellow developer Bellway Strategic Land submitted an outline planning application for up to 125 homes on land south of Mallory Road – also in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

A previous application was submitted in 2016 for up to 150 homes on the same site but this was rejected for many reasons including harm to the landscape, the size of the development and lack of connectivity to Bishop’s Tachbrook for pedestrians and cyclists.

The developers said previous refusal reasons have been looked into to address these issues by varying the scale and density of the site and breaking up the development more to ‘promote green infrastructure networks to create a landscape-led design’.

In terms of addressing connectivity issues, the developer said: “Creating a development as a network rather than a cluster will also provide opportunities to create multiple points of connection to the existing village and improve integration such as footpath crossings and links to the village footpath network to the west and pedestrian crossing over Oakley Wood Road into the village core.”

The site plan. Photo by Sharba Homes

The main access to the proposed development would be off Oakley Wood Road “a suitable distance from the bend in the road to the north”.

In the plans, the developer is looking to build a mix of homes ranging from one-bed to four-bed – with 64 of the proposed 160 homes being ‘affordable’.

There are also plans for a play area, a new cycle route, a pond, public open space and landscape buffering.

The developer added: “This scheme represents a logical and sustainable extension to Bishop’s Tachbrook that will positively contribute to the local housing supply while enhancing the edge of the village.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/1339

More planning notices can also be found on the Public Notices Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/