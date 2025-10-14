Eleven different artworks have been painted on the perimeter walls of the former Riverside House site in Milverton Hill. Photos by Brink Contemporary Arts

The walls surrounding a former council site in Leamington have been transformed into a series of stunning murals.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brink Contemporary Arts recently pulled together street artists from around the world to complete the public murals.

Eleven artworks have been painted on the perimeter walls of the former Riverside House site in Milverton Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The derelict site, previously occupied by Warwick District Council, was recently demolished to make way for 74 new homes. Photo by Brink Contemporary Arts

The derelict site, previously occupied by Warwick District Council, was recently demolished to make way for 74 new homes.

Brink was commissioned for the project by Homes England, who are in charge of the redevelopment of the site.

Brink said Homes England selected them “due to their outstanding contribution to the local Leamington community through public art initiatives, notably the renowned Leamington Mural Festival, and the high quality of their previous work”.

Speaking about the success of the project, Tim Robottom, founder of Brink Contemporary Arts, said: “It has been a privilege to manage this commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brink Contemporary Arts were commissioned by Homes England, who are in charge of the redevelopment of the site. Photo by Brink Contemporary Arts

"As the curator of Leamington Mural Festival I hope that the cross-section of styles provide a small window into the huge world of street art.

"I would like to thank all of the artists and technicians who came together to help realise my vision.

"These works are a great addition to the Leamington Mural Festival.”

The large-scale commission involved the collaborative effort of nine street artists from around the world: 7th Pencil, 99.9, Adam Illes, Graffoflarge, Lord Numb, Pete Sheridan, Title, Void One, and Zoinky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series of artwork showcases a variety of styles and intended to showcase the diversity of the street art world.

Brink said while work was taking place, they were met with positive feedback from the community, especially from passing Warwickshire College students and staff, who engaged with the artists during the creation process.

This series of works is a new addition to the established Leamington Mural Festival, which is a year-long community street art trail.

The festival features more than 50 examples of street art.

For more information about festival and to view a map of all the public artworks, go to: http://www.merciamurals.org

Printed trail maps are also available from the Tourist Information Centre at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.