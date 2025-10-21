Plans for walking and cycling path through Abbey Fields in Kenilworth moving on to the next stage

A shared use path for walking, wheeling and cycling through Abbey Fields in Kenilworth will now move to a ‘detailed design stage’.

The plans

Warwick District Council has developed the plans in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, and Sustrans – a UK-based walking, wheeling and cycling charity.

There are three sections to proposals, each of which have their own suggested upgrades within them, these are:

Section A: between Borrowell Lane and Finham Brook which would include creating a new three-metre wide path, permitting cycling on the new path and adding more seating along the path.

Section B: the path around the swimming pool site, which would include permitting cycling, enhancing signs and separating the duck feeding area from the path.

Section C: between the swimming pool and Bridge Street, which would include permitting cycling, enhancing signs and markings and creating a new access path at the park’s Bridge Street entrance.

The survey

Warwick District Council held a public survey from May 7 to June 12, which received around 1,027 responses.

Not long after the public consultation was launched in May, residents raised concerns about the three-metre width of the path in section A with The Courier and Weekly News.

The residents were worried the size of the path would change Abbey Fields would “significantly change the character of Abbey Fields” and would be “visually intrusive”.

After going through the survey responses, the council said the survey “found that support was given to the creation of a continuous shared use path in Abbey Fields from Bridge Street to Borrowell Lane, connecting the park to Castle Farm and completing the missing section of National Route 52”.

However, in the council’s summary of the responses, opinions were clearly divided.

When asked whether residents supported the new pathway being installed at Abbey Fields, 40 per cent opposed the plans and 56.1 per cent supported the plans

Four per cent either didn’t know or selected neither supported or opposed.

Warwick District Council also said the survey highlighted safety concerns, “especially around the swimming pool and play area”, which it said it will now review as part of the design process.

Next steps

Following agreement from Warwick District Council’s Cabinet at a meeting on Thursday October 16, council officers will now work with consultants on the design of the shared use path and the safety measures required around the pool, with final approval of the design being sought by Cabinet in March 2026.

The council added that the creation of the shared use path aligns with Warwickshire County Council’s plans to install new crossings at Bridge Street and Borrowell Lane, ensuring that all users can enter and leave the park safely and confidently.

Adding additional seating along the route will also be looked at.

Councillor Lowell Williams said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to our survey this summer.

"It shows what an important asset the park is to the town, and how it is valued by so many as a space for recreation and relaxation.

“We have listened and responded to the views expressed in the survey, and will continue to do so, ensuring that the detailed and final design of the shared use path meets the needs of all who use this wonderful space.”

For updates and details of the consultation responses, go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/apathforourfuture