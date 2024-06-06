Plans given go ahead to partially redevelop petrol station outside Hatton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to partially redevelop a petrol station outside Hatton have been given the go ahead.

The planning application sought to demolish the current shop/pay building and build a new one and provide an electric vehicle charging hub at the Shell garage in Birmingham Road /A4177 just outside of Hatton Park.

The site is also around 1.5km from the A46/Warwick bypass, which links to the M40.

The Shell garage in Birmingham Road /A4177 just outside of Hatton Park. Photo by Google Streetview

According to the documents, the new shop building would increasing in size by 112 sqm and “will create an improved shopping environment and better facilities for customers, improving their experience visiting the site whilst also creating an improved working environment for those employed at the site”.

The plans put forward by Shell Oil UK Products Limited also sought to formalise the parking areas across the site.

The entrance and exit to the site would remain the same as it is currently.

In the documents it also says “the application proposal includes for the provision of four EV charging spaces, including an accessible EVC bay, in the form of a new EV ‘hub’ which will have the benefit of improving the energy transition within Hatton/Warwick and the wider area and will offer increased choice and improved customer experience across the wider site, meeting the needs of customers particularly on this important strategic site.”

It added: “It is considered that the proposed development is necessary to meet the needs of motorists travelling on the A4177.”

The plans were given the green light by Warwick District Council via a delegated decision.