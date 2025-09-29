Plans to turn an empty Leamington shop that is “in a poor state of repair” into a children’s play centre have been given the green light.

The change of use plans, which were submitted in August, are for the former Argos site in Guy Street.

Argos closed its town centre location in 2021 and the application said the unit has been empty ever since and is now “in a poor state of repair”.

The former Argos site in Guy Street. Photo by Warwickshire World

The plans, which were submitted by the organisation Mosaic Church, will see the ground floor of the site used as a ‘children’s stay and play’, and there would also be a coffee bar as well as a ‘community space’.

The first floor of the building will be used for storage, staff facilities as well as offices.

In the application it added: “It is also proposed that the ground and first floor spaces will be made suitable for arts and creative arts groups specifically designed (but not exclusively) for children.

“Further that the first floor space is made available for church groups to meet and hold worship services”.

Two objection comments were made against the plans by members of the public. These raised concerns about the proposed use of the site by the religious group and the impact on nearby parking.

However, under a delegated decision, the plans were approved by Warwick District Council

The council decision said: “The proposed change of use is considered to be acceptable in principle, and would not conflict with any relevant local, neighbourhood or national planning policies. The application is therefore recommended for approval.”

Describing the proposals in the planning documents, Mosaic Church said: “This proposal represents a sustainable and beneficial re-use of a vacant town centre building, bringing it back into active use and contributing to the vitality and vibrancy of Leamington.

“The proposed mix of uses centred around children’s stay and play provision, community use, and flexible creative and meeting space aligns with planning policy objectives to promote community well-being.”

To view or comment on the application search W/25/1097 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

