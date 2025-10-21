Plans resurface to bring basement of Leamington home 'in poor state of repair' back into use

Plans have been resubmitted to bring the basement of a property in Leamington, described as being ‘in a poor state of repair’, back into use.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, plans were submitted in June for 39 Dale Street, but these were withdrawn by the applicant at the end of August.

Now, nearly two months later, a planning application and a listed building application have been submitted for the Grade II listed property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property in Dale Street. Photo by Google Streetview

In the planning documents it said: “The current proposal involves the reinstatement of the domestic use of the basement to the property which is currently unused and in a poor state of repair.

“It appears that the basement had previously been used as some form of accommodation, likely a kitchen and laundry.”

Within the documents it also highlighted that currently there were blocked up fireplaces and windows as well as some damp issues.

The proposed basement floorplan shows the level being turned into a one-bed flat with a bathroom, lounge and a kitchen/diner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also add lightwells, a new access into the basement and railings.

A structure which is projecting from the side of the property would also be removed. In the documents it said: “It is unclear when and why this was added but it is now in a parlous, structurally unsound condition and visually detracts from the property.”

Once removed a sash window would be installed to match the existing windows in place of the access door to the structure.

Similar to the previous application, the document points out that many of the neighbouring houses in Dale Street and in Portland Place have converted the basements into accommodation with lightwells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up the application, the documents said: “The introduction of living accommodation in the basement will bring the building fully back into use, which will help support its long term survival.

"The improvement of the damp conditions will also contribute positively towards the survival of the fabric.

“The introduction of the lightwells and the associated new railings will improve the appearance of the building and have a positive impact on the listed property and its setting, and to the conservation area as a whole.”

To view the application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0881

More planning applications can also be found on the Public Notices Portal here.