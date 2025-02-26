Plans revealed for site of former tattoo studio in Warwick

Plans have been submitted for the former tattoo shop site in Warwick.

The building in Coten End used to house The Parlour tattoo studio before the owners moved to a new site in Kenilworth.

Earlier in February the two storey property went up for auction.

Plans have been revealed for a former tattoo shop in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

Now plans have been submitted to turn the first floor into a self contained one-bed flat.

According to the plans the ground floor use – for retail – would remain the same.

The documents added: “There have been a number of different use’s of the building over the years that haven’t been able to make the economics work successfully.

"Conversion of some of the floor space (the first floor) to residential will help promote the other local businesses by adding permanent residence to the local area and increase local spending in the area as well as making the existing ground floor business more affordable and economically efficient.”

To view the plan visit Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1565