Plans revealed for up to 275 homes on edge of Southam - here's how you can have your say

Plans have been revealed that would see up to 275 homes built on the northern edge of Southam.

Developer Taylor Wimpey is currently preparing an outline planning application for the homes on land west of Coventry Road.

The developer said the plans include making up to 35 per cent of the homes ‘affordable’, making the houses ‘low carbon’, as well as creating play areas and green spaces.

Ahead of finalising the plans, Taylor Wimpey have launched a public consultation online at: www.twcoventryroad.co.uk, where residents can view the plans and give feedback up until August 3.

An illustration of the proposed housing site off Coventry Road in Southam. Photo by Taylor Wimpey

The developer will also be hosting a drop-in exhibition, which is due to take place at The Oak Room in The Graham Adams Centre in St James Road in Southam on Wednesday July 16. It will run from 1pm to 6pm.

Stephen Swinscoe, strategic land regional director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are pleased to launch this consultation and invite the community to help shape our plans for this new neighbourhood in Southam.

“As well as providing much needed new homes, including affordable housing for local people, and a range of new facilities, our vision is to create a community which enhances the natural environment through significant green spaces and biodiversity improvements.

“We are seeking feedback on what kind of outdoor recreation facilities are needed locally and could be provided by the scheme.

"As well as this, we welcome all comments on our emerging proposals, and this consultation gives people the opportunity to influence how this new neighbourhood takes shape.”