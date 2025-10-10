Plans revealed for up to 750 new homes, primary school and community centre between Leamington and Warwick - here's how you can have your say

Plans have been revealed that would see up to 750 new homes as well as a new primary school and community centre built between Leamington and Warwick.

An outline planning application is being prepared, by Framptons on behalf of Bryer Estates, for the site known as Park Farm, which is located between the A452 (Warwick Bypass) and the A425 (Banbury Road).

It is proposed that the site would feature up to 750 homes, ranging from one to four bedroom properties – with 40 per cent being ‘affordable’ which would be 300 homes.

Part of the proposals also include community services and amenities such as a new “one form-entry primary school”, a community centre, and a small shop.

The masterplan also include space for allotments, public open space, recreational walking and cycling routes, a play area and access to the neighbouring Asps development, which is currently being built.

Access and travel

According to the proposals, access to this new site would be from the Banbury Road at two points:

A signalised access by creating a fourth arm at the Asps access

A ghost island right turn priority junction further to the north on the A425 Banbury Road, with a spine road connecting the two access points

The proposals would also look to increase the public transport links at the neighbouring Asps development to this new site using a spine loop road.

It said: “This will allow residential dwellings to be within a suitable walking distance of bus services. The proposed development would also benefit from frequent (every 15 minutes) and rapid services to Warwick and Leamington (including Warwick and Leamington railways stations) from the nearby Park and Ride facility proposed at the Asps site.”

When addressing potential concerns about an increase of traffic in the area due to the new homes, the developer said: “Given the scale and location of the development, we acknowledge that there may be concerns from local residents and communities regarding the impact on the surrounding area and highway network.

"A Transport Assessment and Framework Travel Plan will accompany the outline planning application, focussing specifically on the local road network's capacity to cope with the proposed development taking into account the impact of recent housing developments, and will consider any necessary mitigation.

“Discussions are ongoing with Warwickshire County Council and National Highways.”

Consultation

The virtual public consultation for the proposals has opened and will run until midday on October 20.

Feedback can be given by going to: www.framptons-planning.com/projectsandconsultations or by emailing: [email protected]

Alternatively, comments can be submitted by post, by sending a completed form to:

Frampton Town Planning Ltd, 42 North Bar, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX16 0TH

A spokesperson from Framptons said: “In finalising the planning application, we will have regard to the comments expressed by members of the public submitted through this virtual consultation exercise and will look to incorporate those comments in the scheme design where possible.

"We will provide Warwick District Council with a report that sets out the range of comments expressed at this exhibition.

“It is intended that the outline planning application will be submitted to Warwick District Council in Autumn 2025.”

For more information go to: https://framptons-planning.com/projects/park-farm-warwick-virtual-consultation/