Plans revealed to bring basement of Leamington home currently 'in poor state of repair' back into use

Plans have been submitted to bring the basement of a property in Leamington described as bring ‘in a poor state of repair’ back into use.

The listed building application has been submitted for 39 Dale Street, which is a Grade II listed building and if given the go ahead, would see the basement converted to create an additional living space.

Describing the plans, the planning documents said: “The current proposal involves the reinstatement of the domestic use of the basement to the property which is currently unused and in a poor state of repair.

The property in Dale Street in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

“It appears that the basement had previously been used as some form of accommodation, likely a kitchen and laundry.”

Within the documents it also highlights that currently there are blocked up fireplaces and windows as well as some damp issues.

Currently, the basement is sectioned off into four main areas as well as a hallway.

However, in terms of setting out the new basement the applicant has submitted different potential layouts – one for a one-bed flat in the design and access statement but another showing two separate flats in another floor plan.

Summing up the application, the documents said: “Many of the neighbouring properties along Dale Street, and those along the adjacent Portland Place, and in the area as a whole, have residential accommodation within the lower floor (basement) with lightwells, so the reinstatement of this at No.39 would not be out of character with the surrounding area.

"The introduction of living accommodation in the basement will bring the building fully back into use, which will help support its long term survival.

"The improvement of the damp conditions will also contribute positively towards the survival of the fabric.

“The introduction of the lightwells and the associated new railings will improve the appearance of the building and have a positive impact on the listed property and its setting, and to the conservation area as a whole.

“In conclusion, in our opinion the proposed works will result in no harm to the significance of the Heritage Asset, and will subsequently secure its optimal viable use in support of its long term conservation.”

To view the application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0880/LB

The application can also be found on the Public Notices Portal here.