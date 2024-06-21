Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been revealed that would see a former takeaway in Warwick turned into a home.

The change of use application was submitted this month by the new owners of the site.

If given the go ahead, the former Millennium Wok site in Emscote Road would be redeveloped into a three-bed property.

Plans have been revealed that would see a former takeaway in Warwick turned into a home. Photo by Google Streetview

According to the planning documents, “the property/business was put on the market in March 2021 and the business finally stopped trading in October 2023. The property was finally sold in May 2024”.

It also said: “Due to the location of the property within the middle of a residential terrace of houses change of use to to a dwelling is the most logical future use for the building.

"It is considered the existing use as a takeaway in this location would be unsatisfactory in terms of noise, smell and loss of amenity to the neighbouring properties and thus change of use solely back to a dwelling is desirable.”

Refurbishment and extension work planned at the property includes: removing shop signage and industrial kitchen items, a new door and windows, work to the roof and replacing the rear porch canopy area with a new flat roof extension.

In the documents it said: “All work will be carried out in a sympathetic manner to the style and character of the original building as well as the neighbouring buildings utilising reclaimed and new materials where appropriate.

“There is suitable space for a rear garden/private amenity space and the existing parking area will be utilised.”