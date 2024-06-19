Plans submitted for traveller site near Warwick after council stepped in to stop unauthorised development on site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retrospective plans have been revealed for new traveller site near Warwick.

The planning application has been submitted by Philip Brown Associates Limited that would turn a field off Henley Road in Norton Lindsey into a site for 12 traveller families and their caravans.

The change of use application was put forward after Warwick District Council had to step in to stop the site being developed without permission over the last May bank holiday weekend.

Despite the council serving a stop notice, some residents were concerned work was still happening on the site.

Responding to the concerns, a spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council officers are continuing to monitor the site and are satisfied that there has been no further activity since the servicing of the Temporary Stop Notice.

“However, the council has now been made aware of the commencement of works on an immediately adjacent site which resulted in the service of a second Temporary Stop Notice on Thursday May 30.”

In the planning documents, it lists the families intending to live there – and said they have bought the site.

It said: "These families do not currently have lawful pitches and have come together to acquire the application site to provide themselves with a settled base.

"The provision of a settled base would allow these families to access health and education services, and avoid the necessity for unauthorised camping."

So far more than 20 objections have been submitted, with one comment in support.