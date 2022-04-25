Plans submitted to replace 140-year-old Cubbington pub with houses

Regulars outside the Queen's Head in Cubbington on Sunday (January 9).

Plans to replace an historic former Cubbington pub with two houses are set to be considered by councillors.

The proposals, made by Marshall Developments Ltd based in Warwick, are to demolish the building at 20-22 Queen Street and build two pairs of semi-detached houses – four houses in total - in its place.

The design and access statement for the plans says: “[The building is] dilapidated and has seen better days.

“It has failed as a pub and been unable to operate profitably for some time.

“Attempts have been made to market the pub as a going concern but this has been unsuccessful.

"The new houses will fill the gap in the streetscene and make a positive contribution to the area.”

Several villagers have objected to the plans and were against the closure.

Eamon Pickering, a regular of the Queen's Head, said: "This pub is a perfectly viable pub and closure is not needed as it has many people who use it as a community hub.

"Cubbington has a development already of 100 plus houses on the Rugby Road, why do we need another three / four houses put on an historic site?

"When is the district council going to realise the importance of community assets because once they are gone where do people meet up?

"With the new housing estate (on the Rugby Road), Cubbington's population will increase and then the footfall should increase at all of the pubs in the village too.