Plans submitted to turn Leamington's empty Argos unit into a children's play centre

Plans have been submitted to turn an empty shop unit in Leamington into a children’s play centre.

The change of use plans are for the former Argos site in Guy Street.

Argos closed its town centre location in 2021 and the application said the unit has been empty ever since and is now “in a poor state of repair”.

The former Argos unit in Guy Street in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

The plans, which have been submitted by the organisation Mosaic Church, would see the ground floor of the site used as a ‘children’s stay and play’, and there would also be a coffee bar as well as a ‘community space’.

The first floor of the building would be used for storage, staff facilities as well as offices.

In the application it added: “It is also proposed that the ground and first floor spaces will be made suitable for arts and creative arts groups specifically designed (but not exclusively) for children.

“Further that the first floor space is made available for church groups to meet and hold worship services”.

Describing the proposals in the planning documents, Mosaic Church said: “This proposal represents a sustainable and beneficial re-use of a vacant town centre building, bringing it back into active use and contributing to the vitality and vibrancy of Leamington.

“The proposed mix of uses centred around children’s stay and play provision, community use, and flexible creative and meeting space aligns with planning policy objectives to promote community well-being.”

To view or comment on the application search W/25/1097 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

