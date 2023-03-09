Plans to be drawn up for new shared cycle path in Kenilworth’s Abbey Fields

A public consultation is due to be held in summer.

Plans are due to be drawn up for new shared cycle path in Kenilworth’s Abbey Fields.

At Warwick District Council’s Cabinet meeting on March 8, councillors agreed to detailed proposals being created for a path to connect the northern and southern ends of National Cycle Network (NCN) route 52 within Abbey Fields.

The proposed path will enter Abbey Fields from the car park entrance on Bridge Street and go around the new leisure centre and up to Borrowell Lane.

It will be wide enough for cyclists and other park users and will be designed for use by low-speed cyclists who are commuting.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “I look forward to seeing the more detailed proposals for this cycle route and to hearing the views of the residents of Kenilworth.”