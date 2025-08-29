Plans to bring basement of Grade II Leamington home back into use have been withdrawn

Plans that were submitted to bring the basement of a property in Leamington, described as bring ‘in a poor state of repair’, back into use have now been withdrawn.

The listed building application was submitted in June for 39 Dale Street, which is a Grade II listed building.

If the plans had been given the go ahead, it would have seen the basement of the property converted to create an additional living space.

The property in Dale Street. Photo by Google Streetview

In the planning documents it said: “The current proposal involves the reinstatement of the domestic use of the basement to the property which is currently unused and in a poor state of repair.

“It appears that the basement had previously been used as some form of accommodation, likely a kitchen and laundry.”

Within the documents it also highlighted that currently there were blocked up fireplaces and windows as well as some damp issues.

The plans had proposed different layouts for the basement, including one for two flats.

The documents also highlighted that many of the neighbouring properties have accommodation within the basements and that the work would “bring the building fully back into use, which will help support its long term survival.”

No comments had been made against the plans but as of Friday August 29, the application was lodged as withdrawn by the applicant on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

