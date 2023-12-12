Plans to demolish former Kenilworth hotel to make way for 55 homes are recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans that would see a conference centre in Kenilworth demolished to make way for 55 homes have been recommended for approval.

If given the go ahead, the former Woodside Hotel and Conference Centre off Glasshouse Lane would be torn down so the homes could be built.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans that would see a conference centre in Kenilworth demolished to make way for 55 homes have been recommended for approval. If given the go ahead, the former Woodside Hotel and Conference Centre off Glasshouse Lane would be torn down so the homes could be built. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September 2022, the site was bought by housebuilder the Vistry Group.

The hotel and conference centre had fallen into disuse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in March 2020 and during that time, the business went into administration and a potential operator to continue the business could not be found.

The council planning documents say the site is made up of the “original house known as ‘Woodside’ (originally ‘Glass House’), a historic stables range and a number of later 20th century additions”.

Some of the original core buildings are locally listed.

The property also sits in an area that has been allocated for housing and is surrounded by an housing site that has been approved for 620 homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed 55 homes would range from one to five bedrooms with the plans showing a mix of flats and houses – with nine homes being ‘affordable’.

Although the plans being recommended for approval, there were 25 objections from the public, as well as objections from Sir Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam and Kenilworth Town Council.

Concerns raised in the objections included the loss of a heritage asset, wanting to convert the building instead, lack of a need for more homes and loss of trees and wildlife.

In Sir Jeremy’s objection he was it was “disappointing that the operators did not believe they could maintain a viable business”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went to add: “ [I] Do not see justification for more housing around Kenilworth in addition to the very expansive development underway or in prospect. With the accuracy of the housing forecast in question, additional housing is not needed or justified.

"Do not believe the basis for the replacement of the Local Heritage Asset in the Woodside Conference Centre with more housing would be appropriate and hope the application will be refused.”