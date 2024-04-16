Plans to demolish former Kenilworth hotel to make way for homes are recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans that would see a former hotel and conference centre in Kenilworth torn down to make way for 55 homes have been recommended for approval.

These plans were submitted in February after the plans for the same amount of homes were submitted last year.

The former Woodside Hotel in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

In December 2023, plans to turn the former Woodside Hotel and Conference Centre off Glasshouse Lane into homes were rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

The plans were rejected “on the grounds that the sustainability of the proposed dwellings did not comply with the Net Zero DPD which will be adopted imminently.”

In a covering letter submitted within the planning application documents it summarises by saying “the proposals now accord with the emerging policy requirements and should be supported”.

The hotel and conference centre had fallen into disuse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in March 2020 and during that time, the business went into administration and a potential operator to continue the business could not be found.

The site is made up of the “original house known as ‘Woodside’ (originally ‘Glass House’), a historic stables range and a number of later 20th century additions.

There are more than 20 objections against the plans including from Kenilworth Town Council who objected for various reasons including loss of trees and biodiversity and there being no need for additional development within the East of Kenilworth.

Many objections were also from residents, citing reasons including that the site should be converted not demolished, concerns about infrastructure and loss of trees and habitats, Heritage sites should be protected.

Despite the objections planning officers have recommended the plans for approval as it shows “compliance with the DPD” and that it is located within the local plan allocation.

The planners added: “Whilst the proposal will result in the total loss of a non-designated Heritage Asset, the report indicates that it is not possible to resist the loss and whilst unfortunate, there are no grounds to resist the development on this ground.”