Plans to open Lounge cafe bar inside large empty unit in Leamington town centre is a step closer to reality

Plans for a new Lounge cafe bar in Leamington have taken one step closer.

In March, plans were revealed for the new Lounge site at the former River Island unit on the Parade, when the business applied for an alcohol license.

This was granted in April, for alcohol to be served daily from 10am to midnight, with the business’s opening hours expected to be from 8am to 12.30am, seven days a week.

The former River Island unit on the Parade in Leamington which is set to become a Lounge cafe bar. Photo by Warwickshire World

The national chain – which runs the Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth, the Bacco Lounge in Rugby and the Prospero Lounge in Stratford – has since put in planning applications for signage and the installation of plant and extract equipment.

As shown in the signage application, the business which also owns the Cosy Club, intends to call the new site ‘Salino Lounge’.

The plans for the plant and extraction equipment have now been given the go ahead via a delegated committee by Warwick District Council’s planning department.

In the decision documents it said: “The proposed development is not considered to result in a detrimental impact the heritage assets.

"The proposals are also considered to have an acceptable on neighbouring residential amenity.

“Therefore, the application is recommended for approval.”

Plans for the signage are still yet to have a formal decision from Warwick District Council.

But in the planning documents, the applicant highlighted the new use for the site.

They said: "The proposed use of the property as a café/bar will make the building more ‘outward looking’ and will help integrate it back into the life of the town.

“This unit is currently vacant following the departure of the previous occupants. Empty properties in town centres do not contribute positively to the social or economic situation within the community.

“The proposed use as a Lounge will be a popular destination for locals of all ages, encouraging social interaction within the community.

"This use will complement the existing character of the area, will encourage an ‘active frontage’, and will strengthen the vitality of the immediate shopping area.”

It also added: “The hiring of locally based staff and the increased footfall will inevitably aid the economy of nearby retail units, thus contributing to the economic sustainability of Royal Leamington Spa.”