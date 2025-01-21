Plans to recruit more police officers in Warwickshire held back by national funding model

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The politician in charge of Warwickshire Police’s budget says plans to recruit more officers are being hampered by national funding rules.

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Warwickshire Philip Seccombe (Con) cited the police allocation formula (PAF) when challenged on his ambitions to add to the force at Monday’s (January 20) meeting of Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Panel.

The panel is made up of councillors from the county council and from the districts and boroughs as well as independent members that hold him to account.

The query came from Councillor Jim Sinnott (Lab, Warwick Saltisford), Warwick District Council’s cabinet member for safer, healthier and active communities whose role encompasses community safety.

Latest figures in a report considered by the panel showed there are approximately 1,129 police officers serving with Warwickshire Police, supported by more than 800 staff, 70 community support officers (PCSOs) and more than 60 Special Constables plus volunteers.

Mr Seccombe said: “I would like to see that increase.

“The one thing that is holding us back, and I have mentioned this before to the panel, is the national police funding formula.

“We are definitely disadvantaged by that. For example, we get just over half per head of population compared with the West Midlands.

“The formula came in around 2007, under the previous government from your party (Labour). It hasn’t been changed and it needs to be changed. I don’t think it favours Warwickshire.

“I have spent the past eight years (advocating change) along with all the other PCCs, of course they all think they are disadvantaged but some are certainly more disadvantaged than others.

“We have had a number of conversations with the home secretary and the policing minister and they will be continuing.

“Changing the formula will be difficult for any government to do, it will create winners and losers so it is not an easy task but I hope that the Home Office will look at it seriously and bring something forward which will benefit Warwickshire.”

The PAF takes account of 11 elements of policing, attributing funding based on the types of things each force would expect to deal with based on population, how urban or rural their areas are plus other social and economic factors.

Panel chair Andy Davis, who is one of two independent members who are not elected councillors, cited a recent gathering for members of various Police and Crime Panels.

“All of the members who spoke, whichever panel they were from, said their forces were disadvantaged by the funding formula,” he said.

Mr Seccombe added: “The number of officers is directly linked to that formula. A lot of the extra money we get is based on that.

“In my view, Warwickshire has grown a lot more than many other policing areas. We have six motorways, we’re a tourist centre and a rural area, there are quite a few things that ought to influence us getting a better deal.”

For more information about the role of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire go to: https://www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/