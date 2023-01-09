Plans to replace former Southam police station with supported living apartments

Specialist developer HBV, which purchased the site from Warwickshire Police in 2018, has submitted the revised plans to Stratford District Council.

The former Southam police station site. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Revised plans have been put forward to demolish the former police station site in Southam town centre and replace it with supported living apartments.

Specialist developer HBV Group, which purchased the site from Warwickshire Police in 2018, had submitted proposals to Stratford District Council to retain the building in High Street’s current facade and convert it into 21 one-bedroom apartments for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Communal open spaces, staff sleeping facilities, landscaping and ten parking spaces were also included in the plans.

The revised planning application will be considered at Stratford District Council’s next planning committee meeting on Wednesday January 18.

For more information about the plans search for application reference 22/03277/FUL on the council’s E-planning system.

