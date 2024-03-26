Plans to turn convert rather than demolish school building in Warwick into homes have been rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans that would have seen a former school building in Warwick turned into homes have been rejected.

Back in 2020, Warwick District Council granted permission for plans to demolish and convert the old King’s High School buildings in the town into houses and flats.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priory House in Warwick, which used to be part of King's High School before it moved to the site in Banbury Road. Photo by Mike Baker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school relocated to its new Banbury Road location from the Smith Street site in July 2019 after being there for 140 years.

Part of the plans were for the Priory Block on Chapel Street, formerly the science block, to be demolished to make way for more homes.

However in October 2022, developer Wake Green Limited submitted a new planning application to keep the current three-storey building and instead convert it into homes, as well as building three extra houses to the rear of the site.

The new application said it would divide the existing building into five town houses “as this would be a far more sustainable form of development over demolishing the building and erecting something with visually the same floor area”.

Priory House in Warwick, which used to be part of King's High School before it moved to the site in Banbury Road. Photo by Mike Baker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were several objections from the public, council teams as well as Warwick Town Council.

The plans were thrown out by district planners earlier in March for several reasons including; the impact the townhouses would have on nearby houses as the development “would result in a harmful overbearing impact, detrimental to the amenity of existing residents”.

The decision notice also cited concerns about potential noise impacts on the new properties.

Planners also said the parking was an issue due to the size of the spaces and manoeuvring space.