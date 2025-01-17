Plans to turn Kenilworth garden into a dog day care centre have been rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn part of a garden at a property in Kenilworth into a dog day care centre have been rejected.

The plans for the centre, which was to be called ‘Kenilwoof Canine Castle’, was for a property in Turton Way.

The application for a change of use for the back garden also included building “a summerhouse style building to house the dogs and a secondary gate to secure the dogs”.

According to the planning documents, the day care centre would have catered for up to six dogs and any dogs on the site would have been there for three-and-a-half hours during the opening hours – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Eighteen objections had been received against the plans – as well as one from Kenilworth Town Council – with residents raising concerns about the noise created by the business and that the location for the day care centre was not appropriate given the proximity to other residents.

The application was refused by Warwick District Council via a delegated committee.

The decision report said: "From a noise perspective, this proposed use could lead to excessive barking due to stress, fear, anxiety, or simply wanting to play and interact with the other dogs.

"Given the close proximity of other residential dwellings and the relatively small outdoor space, it is not considered that a proposed dog day care business will be appropriate in this location as it will lead to a loss of amenity for neighbouring dwellings due to noise.”

To view the plans search: W/24/1050 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.