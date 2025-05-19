Plans to turn Warwick industrial unit into a block of flats are rejected

Plans that would have seen an industrial building in Warwick turned into flats have been rejected.

The change of use application, which was submitted earlier this year, is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate.

In the application, the two-level building would have been turned into 10 flats – eight one bed flats and two two bedroom flats.

The change of use application is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate (marked in red). (Image: Google Maps).

Each flat would have been self contained and would have a bedroom or bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and living area.

The application was refused via Warwick District Council’s delegated committee.

In the decision report council planners gave several reasons for rejecting the plans, this included concerns about highway safety and transport impacts.

It said: “Based on the information provided within the application, officers have concerns that the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the development will not give rise to highway safety or an adverse impact on the transport network.

"Officers are therefore unable to carry out a full assessment to ascertain the transport impacts of the development.”

Another issue raised was the risk of contamination due to the current and and historic use of the land.

It was also highlighted that there was not enough information about the noise impact on the potential development from the nearby businesses and railway line.

There were also concerns about the size of the flats – with many of them not complying with "nationally described space standards for a development of this scale".

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0170