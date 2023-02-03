Plaque unveiled to commemorate Commonwealth Games bowls tournaments in Leamington

The plaque was unveiled at the Victoria Park Lawn Bowls Pavilion by Lawn Bowls Women’s Triples Gold Medallist Jamie-Lea Winch and Para Men’s B6-B8 Pairs Bronze Medallist Craig Bowler

Pictured at Victoria Park Bowls Pavilion from left to right: Craig Bowler - International Para Lawn Bowls player and Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist and Jamie-Lea Winch - International Lawn Bowls player and Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist.

A plaque to commemorate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games bowls tournaments in Leamington last summer has been unveiled in the town.

The plaque, gifted to Warwick District Council by the games’ organisers, was unveiled in partnership with Bowls England and Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club, at the Victoria Park Lawn Bowls Pavilion by Lawn Bowls Women’s Triples Gold Medallist Jamie-Lea Winch and Para Men’s B6-B8 Pairs Bronze Medallist Craig Bowler.

Councillor Andrew Day, the leader of Warwick District Council, said: “What a special moment to have Jamie-Lea and Craig return to Leamington's Bowling Greens, where they won Commonwealth Games medals last summer, to unveil this commemorative plaque.

Left to right: Cllr Nick Wilkins - Mayor of Leamington Spa, David Wigman – Chairman of Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club , Craig Bowler - International Para Lawn Bowls player and Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist, Jamie-Lea Winch - International Lawn Bowls player and Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist, David Adams of the Friends of Victoria Park, Cllr Mini Mangat - Chair of Warwick District Council and Cllr Andrew Day- Leader of Warwick District Council

“Our Games legacy is not only seen in projects such as the improvements made to Victoria Park and the renovation of the Bowls Club House and Greens, as well as the Station forecourt and underpass.

"It also lives on through the lives that were touched and the happy memories that were shared when the world joined us for this amazing sporting spectacle, which adds yet more lustre to our town's rich history."

Jamie-Lea added: “2022 was an incredible year for the Midlands and, in particular Leamington Spa, where Victoria Park took centre stage to hold one of the biggest tournaments in bowls.

"Growing up playing bowls at Leamington, it will always be a very special place to me.”