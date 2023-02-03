Warwick seeks young ambassadors as the town prepares to host Eurocamp 2023

Warwick has been named as this year’s international destination for EuroCamp 2023.

EuroCamp 2023 is an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for two weeks of adventure and a creative project.

This year it will run from July 23 to August 6.

Warwick will be hosting Eurocamp this year. Photo shows the Eurocamp held in the town in 2015. Photo supplied

Organised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick.

They will become ambassadors for the town and host its visitors, of the same age group, from Warwick’s twin and friendship towns of Saumur (France), Verden and Havelberg (Germany), and Formigine (Italy).

EuroCamp 2023 will be headquartered at Warwick Racecourse, with accommodation and catering included for each participant.

At the heart of EuroCamp 2023, is a collaborative and creative project that will see the participants create an artwork installation after being taught the art techniques.

The creative project will be led by artists who will guide the Eurocampers through the process of designing and producing a piece of street art for the town.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of the Community and Culture, Warwick Town Council, said: “It is part of the council’s mission to connect and inspire young people in the CV34 area and EuroCamp 2023 is a cornerstone of our initiatives.

"Previous EuroCamps have successfully hosted pupils from local schools and given them experience in working together with others from our twin towns on community projects, learning key skills, and aiding personal development, whether here in Warwick or in Europe.

“From previous years, it’s evident that EuroCamp has both empowered many of our young people and provided a thoroughly entertaining summer for participants as they spend two weeks with other young people from France, Germany and Italy.

“Participants get to level up their experience, whether they want to build confidence or learn leadership skills, and, through building international friendships, there’s also the opportunity to develop language skills.

"Plus, they’ll be representing Warwick as an official host of EuroCamp 2023, which is going to look great on anyone’s CV or UCAS application.”

Applicants must live in Warwick with a CV34 postcode.

Application forms are now available via: http://warwicktowncouncil.org.uk/eurocamp, by emailing: [email protected], or by calling 01926 411694.

The closing date for applications is April 21.

