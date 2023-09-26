Play area in village near Warwick officially reopens after refurbishment

It has taken two years to complete the project.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A newly refurbished play area has now been reopened in a village near Warwick.

The playing field in Old Warwick Road in Rowington was officially reopened by the chairman of Rowington Parish Council, Councillor Allyson Coleman, on September 16.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playing field in Old Warwick Road in Rowington was officially reopened by the chairman of Rowington Parish Council, Councillor Allyson Coleman, on September 16. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

All members of the parish council and the parish clerk said they were delighted to greet children, parents and grandparents, who enjoyed the new equipment – which includes an enclosed toddler play area, zip wire, new swings, bench and an all-weather footpath.

The chairman also thanked everyone who was involved in and supported the project, which had taken two years to complete.

The next phase is to plant 420 saplings, which have been received as part of a grant from the Woodland Trust.