Play area in village near Warwick officially reopens after refurbishment
A newly refurbished play area has now been reopened in a village near Warwick.
The playing field in Old Warwick Road in Rowington was officially reopened by the chairman of Rowington Parish Council, Councillor Allyson Coleman, on September 16.
All members of the parish council and the parish clerk said they were delighted to greet children, parents and grandparents, who enjoyed the new equipment – which includes an enclosed toddler play area, zip wire, new swings, bench and an all-weather footpath.
The chairman also thanked everyone who was involved in and supported the project, which had taken two years to complete.
The next phase is to plant 420 saplings, which have been received as part of a grant from the Woodland Trust.
These will be planted along the back fence line to create a hedge and residents are being invited to join a planting day on December 3 at 10.30am. Anyone taking part should bring trowels.