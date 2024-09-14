'Please help get my brother home': Family's heartbreak as popular Rugby man killed in tragic accident

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 12:03 GMT
Funds are being raised to help the family of a popular Rugby man who was killed in a tragic accident.

Tomasz Warczyk, 35, who worked at Mr Tyre in the town, died in Wood Street while working on a car last Sunday.

He lost his life despite efforts by the emergency services to save him.

Now a £2,000 appeal has been launched to help repatriate him to his village in Poland for burial.

Tomasz Warczyk.Tomasz Warczyk.
Tomasz Warczyk.

Tomasz’s sister, Ewelina, said she has been touched by the generosity and kindness of people in Rugby.

She told the Rugby Advertiser: “The help from people has already exceeded the expectations of me and my family.

"We are very grateful. We have some wonderful people around us and it’s bringing us so much comfort at this sad time.”

To make a donation to help Tomasz’s family, visit https://app.collectionpot.com/pot/3276186

